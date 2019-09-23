It's been of a rocky start to the season for the Philadelphia Eagles as they have lost two games in a row and sit at a record of 1-2. The team isn't getting what they expected out of star quarterback Carson Wentz, all while some of the pieces around him have faltered as well. One of the players who has struggled the most so far is wide receiver Nelson Agholor who has been having a case of the butterfingers this season. Fans are starting to get annoyed with these dropped passes and that anger manifested itself in a hilarious way Monday morning.

A Philly man by the name of Hakim Law was walking down the street in the early morning when he saw a building on fire. Law says he went over to help and at one point, he detailed how he was being thrown babies out of the building, which he promptly caught. During his explanation of the dramatic scene, Law made sure to get in a dig at Agholor.

“My man just started throwing babies out and we was catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps,” Law said.

Needless to say, it's clear Eagles fans are upset this season and are willing to voice their displeasure even when it's a matter of life and death. You have to respect it.