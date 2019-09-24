Nelson Agholor is one of the best receivers on the Philadelphia Eagles and while he has put up some decent numbers over the last little while, there have been times where he has struggled with catching the ball. As a receiver, dropping passes is your absolute worst nightmare and Agholor has been living through it this season. Eagles fans have taken notice to these little mishaps and on Monday, fan frustration manifested itself in a unique way.

A man by the name of Hakim Laws dissed Agholor on live television, just moments after saving babies from a burning fire. The man says he was catching the kids which would have been very much unlike Agholor and his "mishaps." The clip eventually went viral and the Eagles fan immediately became an internet legend.

Agholor caught wind of the clip and instead of being upset about it, he decided to offer a nice gesture. The wider receiver took to Twitter asking his followers to track down the man in question. "Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor wrote.

Fans seemed to be pretty impressed by Agholor's generosity although there is no word yet on whether or not he was able to track him down. We're sure Laws will be happy to see Agholor drop passes in person.