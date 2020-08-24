The show Welcome To Sweetie Pie's had found itself making headlines recently two years after its last season and it wasn't for great reasons. James Timothy Norman, a star on the reality show, was charged alongside a woman named Terica Ellis in a murder-for-hire plot in the 2016 murder of Norman's nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.. Both were charged with "conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death," per a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office in Missouri.

According to Fox News and local news outlet, a producer on Nelly's chart-topping album Nellyville has been indicted in connection to the case. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, who went from producer to insurance agent, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Yaghnam was reportedly Norman's insurance agent around this period. Federal prosecutors claim Yaghnam had conspired with Norman to get a fraudulent $450K life insurance policy on the victim.

Though not charged in the shooting, prosecutors allege both Yaghnam and Norman falsified information on Montgomery's networth and income on the life insurance application.

Per TIDAL, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, who produced under the name Wally Yaghnam, produced three tracks on Nelly's Nellyville including "#1," "The Gank," and the project's title track.

