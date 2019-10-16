Last year Nelly was accused by a Jane Doe of sexual assault and described herself as a "young English mom who doesn’t want to be haunted by what happened to her." After Jane came forward with allegations, Nelly's girlfriend shared a statement on Instagram defending her man and calling out the Jane Doe for lying, detailing how she was with Nelly on tour and in the dressing rooms when the assault was reported to have happened.

Shantel was added to Jane's lawsuit and now The Blast reports that she's trying to get dropped from the case. According to the publication, Shantel believes she did nothing wrong by releasing the statement standing up for Nelly especially considering how she didn't put her real name.

"In fact, Plaintiff’s identity has remained hidden to the world. Thus, how can there be damage to Plaintiff’s reputation in Missouri when no one knows her true identity?" court documents read. Jane alleged that back in 2017 she went backstage at Nelly's concert in England and he exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her.

“There are women dealing with real issues of sexual assault and for the first time people are listening and there is a chance for real change. But all of this work is discredited and makes things harder for survivors when people lie," Shantel added in her Instagram post.