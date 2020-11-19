It's turning into a busy season for Nelly. The rapper has been winning over the hearts of Dancing With The Stars fans and earlier this week, Nelly and his partner landed their first perfect score from the show's judges. As he advances to the finals, it's also reported that Nelly will join Bell Biv Devoe for a performance at the American Music Awards this Sunday, and today (November 18), it was announced that he's also been cast in an upcoming biopic about music icon Buddy Holly.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

The film is reportedly titled Clear Lake and stars Ruairi O'Connor as Holly, Colin Hanks as Norman Petty, Buddy Holly's manager, as well as Nelly who will tackle the role of Chuck Berry. It's unclear how significant the rapper's part will be in the film, but it's still monumental for Nelly to portray the Father of Rock n' Roll.

Buddy Holly was a singing sensation during the 1950s and was responsible for giving the world classics like "That'll Be The Day" and "Peggy Sue." His career lasted less than a decade because tragically, he died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa in 1959. Fellow popular musicians Ritchie Valens and "The Big Bopper" J. P. Richardson also lost their lives in the accident and the incident has been long referred to as "The Day the Music Died."

