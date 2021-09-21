A few dozens of our favorites will soon gather together for BET's Hip Hop Awards and it is shaping up to be another epic night for the genre. Artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, Saweetie, Lil Baby, Bia, Pooh Shiesty, 21 Savage, City Girls, Chris Brown, and Tyler, The Creator are just a handful of the nominees this year. Now, BET has officially announced that Nelly will be the recipient of the ceremony's "I Am Hip Hop" Award.

On the heels of his Verzuz appearance where he lit up the stage as a guest for Fat Joe who was facing off against Ja Rule, Nelly will be honored for his contribution to the culture throughout his decades-long career.



Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty Images

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” said Nelly in a statement. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making twenty-two years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”

We're excited to see just how Nelly, who has bounced between Rap and Country, will be honored on BET's stage. The last artist to receive the 'I Am Hip Hop" was Master P in 2020. Make sure to tune in to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 5.

