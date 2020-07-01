Nelly is continuing on with his country music ventures by remixing country star Kane Brown's hit, "Cool Again." The two artists announced their forthcoming collaboration in an IGTV video after shooting the music video for the "Cool Again (Remix)" in Miami. Referring to Kane as his "lil bro," Nelly insists that "Cool Again" is "one of the dopest tracks that I've done thus far." He also reveals that Kane's upcoming cross-genre EP, set to drop sometime later this year, will include features from the likes of Swae Lee, H.E.R. and Khalid.

During the IGTV video, Nelly gives fans a sneak peek of the remix of "Cool Again," which sees him rapping on a new verse and harmonizing with Kane on the chorus. “Ayo cool again / I really wish that I was kickin’ back with you again," he spits. "Checkin out the view again / Cause every time we do it / It’s like new again / It feel like new again."

Of course, this is not the first time Nelly's gone country. Not only does the rapper have a whole debut album called Country Grammar (albeit, it was of the hip hop genre), he also famously collaborated with country superstar Tim McGraw in 2004 on "Over and Over." He dipped his toe back into the country game once again in 2013 when he did a remix of "Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line, whom he would go on to tour with, and he even released his own version of Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" in 2016. The following year, he released his country/hip-hop-fused track, "Sounds Good To Me."

