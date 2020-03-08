Nelly appears to be bringing his iconic Apple Bottoms brand back for the modern times, after hinting at a comeback on his Instagram account. The Southern hip hop heavyweight posted an image of the brand's signature logo on Saturday. "It’s bout that time...!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Don’t call it a come back..!!!!!"

Nelly originally launched Apple Bottoms back in 2003 as a denim brand, but it went on to expand to clothing, accessories, and perfume. Nelly even conducted a search for a model to represent the label as part of the launch, in an episode of VH1's Inside Out titled "Nelly: The Search for Miss Applebottom."

Apple Bottoms has been famously referenced in countless songs, including Twista’s “Overnight Celebrity,” Flo Rida and T-Pain’s “Low,” Eminem’s “Shake That,” and, of course, T-Pain's "Applebottom Jeans." The brand's last ad campaign was in 2010, so it will be interesting to see how Nelly plans ton revamp the Apple Bottoms look in order to fit into the style of the 2020s. While we wait for the return of Apple Bottoms, catch Nelly performing at the Lovers & Friends festival taking place on May 8th and 9th in Los Angeles.