Nelly Teams Up With Florida Georgia Line For Rap-Country Crossover "Lil Bit"

Since breaking onto the scene a few decades ago, Nelly has proven to be an artist who doesn't mind branching out into other genres. Of course, Nelly has been a huge country fan over the years and he has collaborated with country artists on a regular basis. Recently, Nelly dropped a brand new song called "Lil Bit" and this time around he is linking up with mega-group Florida Georgia Line.

This track is a pop-rap/country crossover in which Nelly starts out the track with his signature bop. From there, Florida George Line joins the track with a typical country chorus that features the lyrical content you would come to expect from the group. It's a collaboration that feels authentic for Nelly at this point, and he pulls it off quite well.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, runnin' all red lights

Pull up to the club, just to get, to get ahead, right

I do this shit er'ry night

You can call it limelight, I'ma call it my life

Shawty lookin' alright

TK jeans on, skin-skin-skintight