Last year Nelly was accused by a Jane Doe of sexual assault after the woman alleged the rapper forced her to perform oral sex on him backstage at a show in Essex, England. The unidentified woman did not want to release her name as she described herself as a "young English mom who doesn’t want to be haunted by what happened to her."



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The last update on the matter was that Jane was pulling Nelly's girlfriend Shantel Jackson in the case after she jumped on social media and accused Jane of lying. Jane said it was a defamation of her character but Shantel reminded her that her name was never released to the media. "In fact, Plaintiff’s identity has remained hidden to the world. Thus, how can there be damage to Plaintiff’s reputation in Missouri when no one knows her true identity?" Shantel wrote in court documents.

TMZ now reports that the case has been closed since both parties have told a judge that they've settled outside of court. There's been no word on what their settlement entails or if money was exchanged.

“There are women dealing with real issues of sexual assault and for the first time people are listening and there is a chance for real change. But all of this work is discredited and makes things harder for survivors when people lie," Shantel shared on Instagram when the allegations came to light.