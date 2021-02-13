Apparently, Nelly has not found success in attempting to flip his massive Missouri mansion in Wildwood, just outside of St. Louis. The astounding home has just been put on the Missouri real estate market for a jaw-dropping price of $599,000. Nelly purchased the home 19 years ago but hasn’t lived in it for several years. Initially, he purchased the mansion with a plan to team up with a contractor and flip the property, something that could have been extremely profitable if done correctly. Now it seems as though Nelly just wants to wipe the home from his real estate portfolio, and the price reflects that.



The mansion is described as “crumbling” and definitely needs a lot of work to be livable. Inside, it has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a game room, and a media room, sitting on nearly twelve acres of land. Many of the rooms are completely wide open even down to the subfloor, so the new owners will get to make all of their own decisions when it comes to flooring and decor.

The home offers stunning views of the Meramac River and is an incredible investment opportunity for whoever snatches it up. While the home is in complete disrepair, it’s still a great deal for those looking for a fixer-upper.

