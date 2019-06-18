It's about time that we received new music from Nelly, and the "Country Grammar" rapper has revealed that his next project is in the works. During a recent interview with Atlanta's hit radio station V-103, Nelly announced that he's readyinig the release of a new EP. He didn't give up too many details regarding what fans can expect with the album, but he did share that country duo Florida Georgia Line would have a hand in it.

Before speaking on the project, Nelly shared his plans for the next few months. "This summer I'm going on tour with me, TLC, and Flo Rida. We got the Whole Lotta Hits tour coming out real soon. We're gonna have a whole bunch of fun with that. I also got an EP coming out that's on a whole 'nother side that's executive produced by Florida Georgia Line. It's on some whole other stuff, so yeah. We still movin'."

One can only speculate that fans will receive a sound that's more in line with Nelly's 2004 Tim McGraw collaboration "Over & Over." The rapper worked with Florida Georgia Line in the past when he hopped on the remix to their single, "Cruise." Considering how Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has dominated the charts, it wouldn't be surprising to see more artists step into the country game. Nelly was one of the firsts, so if he does go that route, it won't be unfamiliar territory.

Back in 2015, it was announced that the rapper was working on his Heartland EP. “He’s a free agent on the label side now, and is working on a country-based Heartland EP, which should be really interesting,” Nelly's manager told Billboard at the time. “He may be one of the first hip-hop artists to jump into that space in an authentic way with Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw, so we think he has an opportunity to grow that base even more.”