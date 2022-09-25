Nelly says that country singers are the best athletes in entertainment, even better than hip-hop artists. Speaking on the topic in a recent reel uploaded to Instagram, Nelly explained that he and a group of friends had debated the topic the previous night.

“We had a long ass debate last night on who had the best athletes in entertainment,” he began. “A large majority of everybody was yelling Hip Hop had the best athletes. So I was saying, I can see that but listen, since I been bridging the gap, running with these country boys, I noticed that it’s some athletes over here. And they ain’t bullshittin’; they can hold they own. I bet I can round up a bunch of country brothas to hoop that … it ain’t gon’ be no walk in the park."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He continued: “So I’m tellin’ right now, any of you Hip Hop rap artists right now … get that bag of course … run it up! Get any Hip Hop or rap artist you want and let’s line up this game and I’ma get these country brothas.”

As for which rappers could participate in a hypothetical country versus hip-hop basketball game, Quavo, 2 Chainz, J. Cole, and many more have shown their talents on the court in the past, with the latter even gracing the upcoming cover of NBA 2K23.

NLE Choppa, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, 21 Savage, Babyface Ray, G Herbo, Waka Flocka, and more are also expected to participate in The Crew League, later this year.

Check out Nelly's Instagram post below.

