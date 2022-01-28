If you thought the rest of the world was being ruthless with Madonna's new thirst trap photos, wait until 50 Cent sees the shots. The ultimate online troll has not made any comments about Madonna's new pictures, which she shared on Thursday (January 27), but enough people have been heading to her comments to let her know that next time, she should consider keeping them to herself.

For decades, Madonna has been attacked online because of her sexualized persona, with many of her critics advising her to tone down the sex appeal as she enters her mid-sixties with ageist, misogynistic comments. After the legendary pop star experienced some car trouble this week, she decided to stage a photo shoot on the car, showing off her curves in a pair of lace underwear with pantyhose. Not everyone was pleased to see the pictures though, as Nelly commented his displeasure.

"Something’s should just be left covered up," wrote Nelly on the picture.



Others in the comments suggested that Madonna got a BBL, claiming it looks a little clunky and advising her to revisit her surgeon. Some of the funniest comments were simply referring to Madonna's on-again-off-again feud with 50 Cent, which was rehashed earlier this year, waiting for Fiddy to see the pictures and comment.

What do you think of the response to the photos, especially Nelly's comment? And what do you think 50 Cent will have to say about this? Let us know in the comments.







