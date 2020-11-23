Nelly took the stage, Sunday night, at the American Music Awards to perform his iconic 2001 hit single, “Ride Wit Me,” as well as “Country Grammar" and “E.I.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut diamond-selling album Country Grammar. Nelly dropped the legendary album back on June 27, 2000. In 2016, it became just the ninth hip hop album to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. "I would say that I raised the bar as far as being able to have a hip-hop album that can compare to anybody's album: to a pop artist, to an R&B artist, to a country artist, or whatever," Nelly told Complex, earlier this year.

"I live a hip-hop life. When you get certain artists that don't live the hip-hop life and all of a sudden they wanna do a hip-hop album, I look at that like a little bit of a, 'Nah, c'mon, ya'll,'" he told Billboard last month. "You can be hip-hop influenced, your song can be hip-hop influenced, your album can be hip-hop influenced, but you're not a hip-hop artist. And I'm not a country artist, so I don't want to disrespect all those that work hard that live the country life."

Nelly is currently competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars on ABC.

