Rapper Nelly usually flies under the radar, but this year he's made quite a few headlines. Back in January he trended for poking fun at Madonna after she posted her thirst traps, and in February he accidentally leaked his sex tape on Instagram.

Now, the 47-year-old artist is going viral in a video captured in a Miami nightclub. While partying at E11EVEN, Nelly was struck by an object in the back of the head. As the unknown item connected to him, he jumped in confusion. Nelly then grabbed his neck and turned around rapidly to find out who the guilty party was.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Once he spots someone, he plunged towards the balcony to seek revenge.

According to TMZ, the "Grillz" artist had security and an entourage with him that jumped in to mend the situation. After things cooled off, the celeb was able to enjoy the rest of his night. He even performed a short set filled with throwback songs at the club despite being upset before.

Watch the video below.





