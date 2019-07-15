Not long after celebrating the 19th birthday of his classic Country Grammar album, Nelly has made a new friend. And it so happens, the friend in question is another talented rapper from the Lou, Smino. Following a standout turn on J. Cole and company's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, Smino has been plotting his next move, likely a follow-up to last year's Noir. Now, many have begun speculating that Smi and Nelly are set to concoct some new music, thanks to a new post from the former's IG.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Smino and Nelly linked up for a meeting of the minds. "What we doin' nephew?" asks Nelly, charging his phone in the background. "St Louis shit," replies Smino, his grin wide. "They ain't ready for it." While we're not exactly getting much to work with, it's still cool to see two of the Lou's best and brightest linking up to put in work.

If that wasn't enough, ChaseTheMoney slid into the comments to send out a few feelers, inquiring where the pair have been hanging. The thought of a Smino and Nelly collaboration, with Chase behind the boards, is a pleasant one to be sure. Do you want to hear some new music from the pair?