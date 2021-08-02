Nelly's longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, has announced that the two have broken up after fans inquired about the status of their relationship, on Instagram, this week.

“R u nelly still together i love seeing u guys together,” one of Jackson’s followers commented on a picture she shared, Saturday.

“No we’re not ….. Just friends,” Jackson answered.



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The couple had been dating since 2014. Jackson even stuck by the "Ride Wit Me" singer's side following a since-dropped charge of second-degree rape on Oct. 7, 2017.

Back in 2020, Nelly had said that Jackson was "the one."

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” Nelly admitted in a video shot for his appearance on Dancing With The Stars. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Nelly even told Entertainment Tonight that he was working towards marrying her.

"We have so much in common," Nelly told ET. "She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it's like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city."

