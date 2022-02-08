For a minute, the world got a private look into rapper Nelly's sex life after the 47-year-old country crossover star accidentally uploaded a minute-long video of himself receiving oral sex on his Instagram Stories.

In the video, Nelly's penis is visible as a woman gives him oral sex. He can also be heard letting out audible moans as it appears Nelly is quite the vocal lover. It was difficult to miss the leaked sex tape, which took up four separate slides on Nelly's story.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Despite the rap legend being quick to delete the videos, people screen-recorded them and shared them on social media, where they now live on forever. The clips aren't too difficult to find but for obvious reasons, we will not be including the video in this article. A quick Twitter search should help you find it, though.

Some music fans are commenting with glee after Nelly accidentally leaked his sex tape and others are making fun of him for his penis size, saying that they were expecting larger. "It’s not giving what I thought it’d give," said one person. "Nelly d*ck little, everybody get the f*ck away from me," said another commenter much more explicitly. The majority of people seem satisfied with his size though, especially complimenting the rapper on his thickness.

As people frantically search for Nelly's leaked video, scroll through some reactions below and let us know what you think in the comments.