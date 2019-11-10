Throughout all the year's music legend Neil Young has spent in the United States, he has maintained his Canadian citizenship, and now, he seeks to become a duel citizen. He opened up about the decision in an interview with The Los Angeles Times last month saying, “I’m still a Canadian; there’s nothing that can take that away from me,” he said. “But I live down here; I pay taxes down here; my beautiful family is all down here — they’re all Americans, so I want to register my opinion," referring to the ability to vote.

Matt Kincaid / Getty Images

Now, according to Stereogum, he's finding the process more difficult than expected. He opened up about how his past marijuana use is holding him back on his website saying, "I want to be a dual citizen and vote. When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem."

"I will keep you posted, but I don’t think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings," he finished.