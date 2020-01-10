It is sad to report the death of Neil Peart, legendary drummer of the Canadian band Rush. Rolling Stone reports that Peart passed away in Santa Monica, Calif following a diagnosis of brain cancer. He was 67 years old. The news was confirmed by Meg Symsyk, a Rush spokesperson, who claimed that Peart had been fighting the cancer for three years.



Rock and roll fans will likely be familiar with Neil Peart, as he's widely considered to be one of the most technically impressive drummers of all time. Peart joined the Rush lineup in 1974, where he put in work on the drums and helped pen the lyrics. During his run, Peart contributed to sixteen albums, winning countless awards for his technically brilliant and inventive approach to drumming. Through his work with Rush, he was also a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and U.S. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Peart will be remembered by his family, his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia. We send our condolences. Rest in peace, Neil Peart.