Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2018. Dr. Tyson denied the allegations, but offered an explanation for each accusation."For a variety of reasons, most justified, some unjustified, men accused of sexual impropriety in today’s 'me-too' climate are presumed to be guilty by the court of public opinion. Emotions bypass due-process, people choose sides, and the social media wars begin," wrote Dr. Tyson. "I’m the accused, so why believe anything I say? Why believe me at all?," professed the astrophysicist after pleading his case.

As reported by The New York Times, Dr. Tyson will keep his employment at The American Museum of Natural History after an independent investigation was closed by the museum. “The museum’s investigation into allegations concerning Neil deGrasse Tyson is complete,” a museum spokeswoman said in a brief statement to The Times. “Based on the results of the investigation, Dr. Tyson remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium. Because this is a confidential personnel matter, there will be no further statements by the museum.” Dr. Tyson was also investigated by Fox and National Geographic, two stations that broadcast his television shows StarTalk and Cosmos. Those companies announced in March that their investigations were complete and that his shows would return to televsion.