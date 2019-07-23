mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nef The Pharoah Drops Off Raunchy New Single "Tap Yo P***y"

Aron A.
July 22, 2019 20:57
Tap Yo P***y
Nef The Pharaoh

Nef The Phaorah is back in action.


There's no doubt that the Bay Area has been a hub for talent from time. These days, there are a gang of young kids who are making some serious waves and carrying the torch as the next generation of rappers out of the Bay. Nef The Pharoah is among them. Over the years, he's made a name for himself with his albums, The Big Chang Theory, and The Chang Project. But, he's also been releasing a ton of new music as well. Two weeks ago, he linked up with Tyga for "High Voltage." Now, he comes through with a brand new single titled, "Tap Yo Pussy."

Nef The Pharoah is back with a track for the strip clubs on his latest track. "Tap Yo Pussy" is an energetic track that has a very heavy old school West Coast feel to it. 

Peep his latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Wobble, wobble, on my dick
I can't stand a bitch who don't swallow, it make me sick
In dem little booty shorty so I could see the pussy print
You outta pocket if you twerkin' and your pussy got a stench

