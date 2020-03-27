Nef The Pharoah Delivers New EP "CHANGSZN"

Though there's no telling when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is set to wind down, it would appear as if the music business is slowly beginning to kick things into gear once again. With a treasure trove's worth of releases touching down today, Bay Area rapper Nef The Pharoah's CHANGSZN EP is a welcome surprise. Lining up eight tracks complete with guest appearances from RJMrLa, Guapdad 4000, Lil B, Baby Yungin & more, Nef proves once and full all that quarantine isn't about to rain on his parade.

Brimming with localized flavor, the project kicks off on a strong note with the aptly-titled "Man What?" Next we'vre got "Mackin & Hangin," a duet with the Ferragamo Falcon himself, not to mention a standout selection. "I got Haitians that do voodoo round the Bay Area, your baby mama was bad service so I switched my carrier," he raps, sliding into Guapdad's chorus. The vibe intensifies on the classy "Goer," a bawdy-banger fueled by orchestral strings and a Bay Area bounce.

Should you be looking for something to ride to, look no further than Nef The Pharoah's latest release. What are your first impressions of CHNGSZN?