Nef The Pharoah & Takeoff Join Forces On "Cloth Talk"

Nef The Pharoah's been putting in that work, man. It's only been about three months since he released his last project, Mushrooms & Coloring Books but clearly, he's wasting no time and making sure that he floods the streets before the end of the year. He's done a few big collaborations in the last few months with G-Eazy and Guapdad 4000. Now, he comes through with a brand new collaboration featuring Takeoff.

Nef The Pharoah makes that West Coast-ATL connection on their brand new single, "Cloth Talk." Nef The Pharoah carries the majority of the track with his animated, nonchalant flow while Takeoff swings in laidback and cool, detailing hitting big bank in the casino to trapping on the damn block.

Peep their new collaboration below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Knock, knock, heard the drop, then your shit flopped

Bop, bop, chicken head, give me great top

One shot, leave ya dead in the parking lot

Nonstop, n***as trapping out the damn block