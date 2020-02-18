After the tragic killing of a woman and her four-year-old son in Vallejo last week, Nef The Pharoah revealed that the two victims were his sister and her son. The Vallejo rapper shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram paying tribute to his sister and nephew.

"Words can’t even explain the pain I’m feeling RN. my flesh, my blood, my big sister & nephew," he wrote. "I love you more than LIFE big sister, & I’ll miss giving my nephew hugs & kisses.... I keep walking around the house thinking I’m gonna see your smile any minute I feel like shit cause I wasn’t there to protect you & my nephew, I love you guys SOOOOOOOOOOOO much, shit don’t feel right saying RIP."

The names of the victims have yet to be released. However, as police believe that a Jacoby Brandon Brooks, a 25-year-old man, was the one who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and their son. According to The Times-Herald, police responded to a call on Thursday night when they found a woman dead of at least one gunshot. Police found out she had a son and went to their home in North Vallejo where he was found dead. Brooks was found dead near the crime scene where he appeared to kill himself.

We're sending our thoughts and prayers to Nef The Pharoah and his family at this time.