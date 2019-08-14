Nef The Pharaoh Pays Homage To Mac Dre On New Track "Drought"

What’s not to love about Bay Area sounds and psychedelics? That’s exactly the vibe Nef The Pharaoh brings on his newest project, Mushrooms & Coloring Books. It just dropped and is boasting some of Nef’s best work yet. One standout (outside of the already available singles) is “Drought.”

To give you an idea for the type of confidence and energy Nef brings on this track, look no further than the start. The rapper opens “Drought” by comparing himself to a Bay Area legend, “I’m about the closest thing you gonna get to Mac Dre.” He follows the boast with a captivating hook and smooth verses. The beat pays homage to Nef’s Bay Area roots as well. He raps about his brother being hooked on syrup during a drought but, Nef “can get it, what you need?” Does he live up to the Mac Dre name? That’s for you to decide. Nef is definitely one of the hottest artists out of Vallejo right now. Check out the track below and stream Mushrooms & Coloring Books here.

Quotable Lyrics:

When them hot shells hit ya, paramedics come get ya

Fuck a V.P.D., Chopper kick like Jet Li

They gonna try to do you dirty if you look like me