Nef The Pharaoh & ShooterGang Kony Ready The Scope On "Beat That Vest Up"

Devin Ch
August 10, 2019 14:29
113 Views
10
0
Beat That Vest Up
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. ShooterGang Kony

Nef The Pharaoh links up with ShooterGang Kony for "Beat The Vest Up."


Nef The Pharaoh is barely scratching the surface of his overall potential, but not for a lack of trying. On "Beat The Vest Up," Nef leaves little room for cross-inspection. It's a crying shame to watch a virtuoso like Nef go undetected time and time again. Hopefully, the buck comes to a head before Nef bends out of shape- if only that's even REMOTELY possible. Under E-40's tutelage, The Pharaoh is running on all cylinders.

With ShooterGang Kony (repping Sac-Town) in the fold, Nef Pharaoh focuses his a red beam on a petty thief, among the many images he conjures up. The subject material is sullen, for a change, so as to reflect the double-take of everyday life -as he knows it.

In a press release administered to The Fader, Nef warned the publication of the song's harmful potential. “This song was inspired by real-life; don’t kill nobody after listening to this song," he said in short. Look out for the upcoming release of Mushrooms & Coloring Books, "Beat The Vest Up" is sure to be included come deadline day.

Quotable Lyrics:

Little petty thief, you ain't no real robber
25, ain't got no whip
I'ma for surely spot you.

- Nef The Pharaoh

Nef The Pharaoh ShooterGang Kony
