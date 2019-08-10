Nef The Pharaoh & ShooterGang Kony Ready The Scope On "Beat That Vest Up"

Nef The Pharaoh is barely scratching the surface of his overall potential, but not for a lack of trying. On "Beat The Vest Up," Nef leaves little room for cross-inspection. It's a crying shame to watch a virtuoso like Nef go undetected time and time again. Hopefully, the buck comes to a head before Nef bends out of shape- if only that's even REMOTELY possible. Under E-40's tutelage, The Pharaoh is running on all cylinders.

With ShooterGang Kony (repping Sac-Town) in the fold, Nef Pharaoh focuses his a red beam on a petty thief, among the many images he conjures up. The subject material is sullen, for a change, so as to reflect the double-take of everyday life -as he knows it.

In a press release administered to The Fader, Nef warned the publication of the song's harmful potential. “This song was inspired by real-life; don’t kill nobody after listening to this song," he said in short. Look out for the upcoming release of Mushrooms & Coloring Books, "Beat The Vest Up" is sure to be included come deadline day.

Quotable Lyrics:

Little petty thief, you ain't no real robber

25, ain't got no whip

I'ma for surely spot you.

- Nef The Pharaoh