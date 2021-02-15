NEF The Pharaoh And DaBoii Ride For The Homies On "Mentions"

As NEF The Pharaoh prepares to drop his upcoming album SINsational, the Vallejo-bred emcee decided to bless us with the project's latest single titled "Mentions" which features equally talented rapper DaBoii.



Image by HNHH

The collaboration is led by a very familiar soul sample if you're a fan of Anita Baker, with the track incorporating a loop of her chorus from the classic ballad "More Than You Know" off her GRAMMY-winning album, Compositions. The R&B vibes balance out the hard-hitting street shit that both NEF and DaBoii are spitting, giving "Mentions" a familiar hip-hop soul feel that was all over the charts in the 1990s and early 2000s. Whether or not these two are bringing that sound back is subjective, but one thing we can say is that this collab alone makes us very excited for SINsational to drop.

The album is set to include 13 tracks, with features ranging from Derek King and the aforementioned DaBoii to Mari Taylor, Offset Jim, Chris O'Bannon and Miami Tha Most. Overall, it appears that the Bay Area emcee is looking to pull this one off primarily on his own with a few dope voice to assist. We're here for it!

Listen to "Mentions" by NEF The Pharaoh and DaBoii right now, and be sure to check for and pre-order SINsational over on his social media platforms. Also, take a look at the official music video down below as well:

Quotable Lyrics:

Been on the road a whole month, now my babymomma b*tchin'

Bullets hotter than tea bags, now you limping

How many doors you opened up, NEF? More than they know

I took some L's on the chin; I'm the bounce back pro

I was just in a stolen car, seat back low

I got game and I spit it hard, to teach that hoe