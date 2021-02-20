Neek Bucks Unleashes New Project "Neighborhood Hov"

Neek Bucks has been making rounds in the underground circuit, specifically on the East Coast for a while now. His profile has grown over the years with projects like El Barrio and its 2019 sequel. He's continued to keep the streets hot with new singles over the years but he finally slid through with a brand new body of work this week. The rapper unleashed his latest project, Neighborhood Hov on Friday. With 12 tracks in total, Bucks enlists a few notable names to help out. G Herbo, Lil Tjay, and Benny The Butcher make cameos across the tracklist along with Stunna Gambino, Sleazus Bhrist, and Tsu Surf.

Check out Neek Bucks's new project, Neighborhood Hov below