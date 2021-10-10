Neek Bucks Gets Deep On New Project "Invisible Scars"

Comparing oneself to Jay-Z, in any sort of capacity, is a bold move. We've heard several rappers make the comparison in the past but Neek Bucks wanted to make it evidently clear on his 2021 project that he's the Neighborhood Hov. The February release with 12 songs in length with collaborations alongside Benny The Butcher, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, and plenty of others.

This week, the rapper, once again, proved that he won't stop applying pressure anytime soon. He released his new project, Invisible Scars on Friday, boasting six tracks including September's "On My Way." The rapper keeps the features light on this one, though he does reunite with Stunna Gambino on the final track, "Cartier."

Check out the latest from Neek Bucks below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.