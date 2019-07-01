mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nechie Goes Off In "Triple Beam Lights" Video

Milca P.
July 01, 2019 00:53
Nechie supplements "SSN" with a new clip.

Ashe drops off his debut SSN: Southside Nechi project, Atlanta's Nechie has also dropped off a music video for project standout "Triple Beam Lights." Directed by Chavo, the new clip finds Nechie in Belly-esque settings as he lets off on his bars.

The YSL signee has used the weekend to deliver on a solid rollout, cementing his ascent among contemporaries that include Gunna and Young Thug.

"[Young Thug] gave me my first real major platform" Nechie explains to hipHopDx of the dynamic. "One thing about him, he always tells us, ‘Get the money.’ He’s always recording. We’ve got tons of songs just sitting around, waiting to come out. And while we’re waiting and time goes by, we’re making new stuff. There’s going to be great music, great collaborations, I’m excited!"

Watch "Triple Beam Lights" up top.

