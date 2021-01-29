Nechie & Gunna Are "Stackin It" On Latest Collaboration

Atlanta rapper Nechie is ready for his time in the spotlight, destined to work toward his own legacy. For years, the artist has been bubbling under the radar as part of Gunna's immediate crew. The two grew up together and they've had some celebratory moments on record, as we saw on "ADDYS" from 2020's WUNNA.

With the release of Nechie's new project Shady Baby, the two rappers get back together for "Stackin It". The song starts off with Gunna spitting his signature effortless-sounding flows before Nechie takes over after the 2-minute mark, refusing to be outclassed on his own record. His energy matches perfectly with Gunna's, bringing a new element to the song and meeting Gunna in his delivery.

This is the latest release from childhood friends Nechie and Gunna. Check out Nechie's new project Shady Baby here if you're feeling this record.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rick Owens, these ain't no damn Amiris

Just to book me might cost you a Lamb' fee

Paint her walls, tell her go pop a plan B

Broke the curse and put M's in my family