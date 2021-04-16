mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nebu Kiniza & Future Deliver The Vibes On "Questions"

Joshua Robinson
April 16, 2021 12:20
Nebu Kiniza taps Future for "Questions," one of the standout cuts from his new EP "Back2Lyfe."


Today, Nebu Kiniza is celebrating the release of his latest EP Back2Lyfe. The long-awaited follow-up to his popular project From Me 2 U arrives nearly three years later, but it's clear that Nebu hasn't lost his touch or skipped a beat. The star-studded EP boasts guest features from Young Nudy, Lil Tecca, Lil Keed, and Future.

However, one track from Back2Lyfe really stands out: the EP's fifth track, "Questions." The Future-assisted track boasts production from CHASETHEMONEY, Bijan Amir, and Omer Fedi, and the laid-back groove of the romance-themed song is an absolute vibe.

Throughout the record, Nebu Kiniza and Future pose several questions to their respective love interests, as the Atlanta artists try to prove that they are the ones that their lovers should ultimately choose. Although the song's hook stresses that Nebu and Future could pose "a million questions" to make their point, their collaboration offers much more than toxic open-ended questions.

Give Nebu Kiniza and Future's new song "Questions" a listen by watching its visualizer below and don't forget to check out the rest of Nebu Kiniza's new EP Back2Lyfe as well. 

Quotable Lyrics

Who gon' have you caught up in the moment?
Who gon' never leave you lonely?
Chop it up with the homies, told 'em to love, I show you not phony
If I can sing-sing to you Pretty Tony-Tony

