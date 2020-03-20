Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Ne-Yo, and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Crystal Smith's marriage is coming to an end after four years, and Crystal is looking forward to moving out their home in the near future. Just last month, the two were hinting to the general public that their relationship was coming to a close, and now, just weeks, later both parties have been celebrating their upcoming divorce as if they won the Super Bowl. After originally meeting in 2015, the "On Ur Mind" singer and his estranged wife wed the following year. Throughout their half a decade relationship, the two were blessed to have two beautiful children in Shaffer Smith Jr (born 2016) and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith (born 2018). While Smith has claimed that Ne-Yo is an amazing father despite the status of their relationship, she's ready to move on and his currently in the hunt of a home to call her own. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Crystal Smith took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she is currently house hunting, posting a Boomerang video of a photo of a lavish two-story home in Georgia, according to The Blast. Some of her additional Instagram Story content included a joint rolling presentation, a text post that read "Attention < Respect," a coronavirus awareness parody song, videos of her children, and more.

Since their split, both parties have been enjoying their new single status. Ne-Yo has been spotted partying with a head-turning bellydancer and multiple models, while Crystal Smith was caught getting close with Ryan Henry of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Crystal Smith has also returned Ne-Yo's wedding ring which prompted him to produce a track entitled "Pinky Ring," promising he will turn his soon-to-be ex-wife's wedding ring into a pinky ring.

Neither party has yet to file for divorce, but Crystal Smith appears to have fully moved on as she is currently looking to purchase a home for her and her two children. You can view her Instagram Story, here, and check out one of her latest Instagram posts in the photo provided below.