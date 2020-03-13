Ne-Yo recently liked an Instagram post fro his soon-to-be ex-wife, Crystal Smith. Last month, the couple dropped several hints that their relationship was coming to an end and then Smith took things to the next level with a series of Instagram Story videos proclaiming her "bad b*tch" status to the world as a single woman. Ne-Yo and his estranged wife originally met in 2015 and wed the following year. Throughout their four-year marriage, they had two children Shaffer Smith Jr (born 2016) and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith (born 2018). Now, what was once a blissful relationship has Ne-Yo cyberstalking his future ex-wife Instagram posts.

The photo posted this past Wednesday features Smith rocking a plain grey, v-neck t-shirt as she hypnotizingly gazes into the camera. The post features a short caption that reads, "Character is shown when your world flips upside down. Grace is how you move after... #Solid," followed by hair and makeup credits. The "Genesis" singer quickly liked the photo within hours of it being posted.

Since their announcement of their divorce, Ne-Yo has been spotted partying on multiple occasions. Once with an eye-catching bellydancer and another instance with multiple models. That hasn't stopped Crystal from enjoying her new-found single status, the aspiring entertainer was recently spotted getting close to Black Ink Crew: Chicago's very own Ryan Henry.

While Ne-Yo might have taken some shots at Crystal Renay in his new song, "Pinky Ring," discussing turning his soon-to-be ex-wife's wedding ring into a pinky ring, Crystal Smith has returned the ring claiming not to be "money petty." Notwithstanding the recent jabs, Smith has revealed that despite the status of her relationship with Ne-Yo, he's truly earned the title as a great father.

According to The Blast, Crystal Smith has yet to officially file for divorce. Check out her Ne-Yo liked Instagram photo in the post provided below.