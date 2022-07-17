Ne-Yo Links With Trippie Redd For "Push Up" On His "Self Explanatory" Album

Ne-Yo made fans of R&B particularly happy this weekend as the long-standing legend returned with Self Explanatory. The 13-track effort was led by singles like "You Got The Body" and "U 2 Luv" with Jeremih, and since its arrival on Friday, people have been showing mad love to other titles on the record.

Another standout is "Push Up" in collaboration with Trippie Redd, which finds the two artists taking turns sharing sensual lyrics about wanting to get up close and personal with their romantic partners.

"Now I need your body right now, in the backseat / Let me hit it from the back, ayy, then we smoke it back," Ne-Yo sings. "Hit your favourite spot, let me get you something to eat / Then I gotta take you back, know I got a flight to catch, damn."

Other collaborations on Self Explanatory come from Zae France on album opener "Layin' Low" as well as Yung Bleu on the closing track, "Stay Down."

Stream Ne-Yo's new album here if you haven't already, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I hate to leave, don't shed a tear, baby

When I come back next week, push up