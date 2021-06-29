Ne-Yo has shared the first look at he and his wife Crystal Renay's baby daughter, Isabella Rose Smith. The Grammy-winning artist introduced his baby girl, born June 25th, to his followers on Instagram, Monday.

"LADIES N' GENTS. Introducing the newest member of the Smith Clan ISABELLA ROSE SMITH," he captioned a video of Isabella. "Welcome to the world lil' mama. And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever."

He continued, "You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love you and got your back too. Not to mention a whole tribe of friends and family @itscrystalsmith we did that Lovely, yes we did. Thank you for this gift of a little princess. I LOVE YOU."



Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Ne-Yo announced that Crystal was pregnant in February with an Instagram post confirming Isabella would be their final child. Isabella is the couple's fifth child. Ne-Yo and Crystal revealed that they were engaged and expecting their first child back in 2015.

The husband and wife had planned to divorce prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but settled their issues while inside together for quarantine, Ne-Yo revealed in an episode on The Talk.

Check out Ne-Yo's post below.

