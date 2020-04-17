Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay have been going through a very public breakup as of late and up until a few weeks ago, it was believed that the two were estranged with absolutely no chance of getting back together. In fact, Ne-Yo filed the divorce papers himself and said their relationship was "irretrievably broken." Well, it seems like things have changed dramatically over the last little while as Ne-Yo has had a change of heart.

According to Bossip, Ne-Yo has gone to the judge in charge of his divorce and has asked them to dismiss the case completely, without prejudice. Essentially, Ne-Yo no longer wants a divorce from Renay although he is allowed to refile all of the paperwork should things go down the drain.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

For now, a reason has not been given as to why Ne-Yo decided to change course so dramatically. However, rumors have been circulating as of late that the two have been spending time together in quarantine and are helping each other raise their two kids. With this in mind, perhaps they were able to use the time to repair their relationship. Of course, this is simply conjectured although it could explain why Ne-Yo is no longer interested in divorce.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

