An overjoyed Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith welcomed their new daughter, Isabelle Rose Smith, on Instagram yesterday. The announcement featured a picture of the couple at the hospital smiling cheek to cheek while holding the newborn Isabella. This is the couple's third child together- Isabelle joins 3-year-old Roman and 5-year-old Shaffer, as well as Ne-Yo's two other children with ex Monyetta Shaw.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The heartwarming caption reads: "ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete." Family, friends, and fans filled the comment section with congratulations- even Shaw, Ne-Yo's ex, congratulated them.

Ne-Yo announced that Crystal was pregnant in February with an endearing Instagram post captioned "Overjoyed to announce…the family is expanding…," adding that it may be his last with the hashtag "5thandFinal".

The couple was set to get divorced late last year, but eventually settled their issues. The couple cited quarantine as a saving grace for their relationship. During an episode on The Talk, the singer admitted: "Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine kind of forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world, you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should."

Though the singer had filed the divorce papers, they were quickly rescinded.

Congratulations Ne-Yo and Crystal! Check out the announcement below.