Former University of Hawai'i quarterback Colt Brennan died in Newport Beach, California, early Tuesday morning. His father, Terry Brennan, confirmed to ESPN that his son had ingested something laced with fentanyl and lost consciousness.

Terry explained that his son had tried to enter a detox program, just hours prior, but was rejected because of a lack of space.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Terry said that the treatment program was something Colt was "really into."

"It involved a lot of physical activity and he liked it," Terry added. "He was working with soldiers who had come back from Afghanistan and Iraq with similar problems. He was doing quite well with it for four months. Then something happened and he went to the dark side, and it was just not good."

Colt set multiple NCAA records while playing for Hawai'i.

He held the single-season record for touchdown passes with 58 until Joe Burrow surpassed it in 2019. Colt also ranks fourth all-time in career touchdown passes with 131.

Hawai'i's athletic department put out a statement following news of his passing:

It's hard to put into words the impact that Colt Brennan had on Rainbow Warrior fans and the people of Hawai'i. He was a phenomenal player and provided us some of the greatest sports memories we'll ever have. But he was more than that. For all that he accomplished on the football field and the adulation he received for it, he always remained among the people. He never turned down an autograph, he never turned down a picture with someone. He inspired everyone, from our keiki to our kupuna. He had a Warrior mentality on the field but a true aloha spirit off of it. Today is any extremely tough day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Brennan 'ohana and we mourn together with all those across Hawai'i and Rainbow Warrior nation who were touched by Colt.

