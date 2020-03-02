Coronavirus is perhaps one of the biggest viruses of our time when it comes to the rate of transmission and the potential for an epidemic. While there is still a lot we don't know about the virus, people are still extremely scared about the possibility of catching it. This mass hysteria has led to flight cancelations, store closures, and even the collapse of the stock market. Now, sporting events could be affected. There have been talks about canceling the Olympics in Tokyo this summer and now, some want to see changes to the NCAA basketball March Madness tournament.

According to TMZ, the National College Players Association recently released a statement demanding the NCAA hold the March Madness tournament without any people in the stands. The organization believes that students and spectators could be at risk throughout the tournament and that no audience would make things a lot safer.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"In the wake of the emerging Coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes," the NCPA said. The NCAA recently responded to the statement saying they are taking every single precaution necessary and for now, the tournament will go on as planned.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.