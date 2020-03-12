Now, it's common knowledge that the NBA has suspended its season due to the Coronavirus and the risk it poses to both fans and players around the world. In the aftermath of this decision, leagues like the MLS, NHL, and even MLB have decided to suspend their seasons until further notice. It's a shocking development that has many sports fans worried about the future. However, it's important to note that all of these measures are being made for the greater good of the world.

Over the past few days, there have been debates about what the NCAA should do in regards to their March Madness tournament. At first, it was reported that the games would go on as planned but with no fans in the building. Today, the NCAA followed in the footsteps of the NBA and decided to cancel the tournament altogether.

As you can imagine, fans on social media were absolutely devastated by the news. However, for the most part, fans realize that this is a matter of life and death and that the NCAA needed to do something proactive. Limiting social gatherings can help stop the spread of the disease and this is a step in the right direction.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.