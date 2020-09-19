NBA Youngboy has consistently been one of the highest-streaming artists on YouTube over the past few years. His stats on YouTube have led to some pretty hilarious Twitter memes about how his fans are constantly being met with ads while playing music from the aux cord. Regardless, there is no denying that Youngboy is a force to be reckoned with and every time he releases a new project, his streaming numbers improve.

His latest effort, TOP, was released just last week and as you would expect, it is a massive hit amongst his die-hard fanbase. So much so, that he is about to have his best first-week numbers yet. According to Our Generation Music on Instagram, Youngboy is expected to go Number 1 when the charts officially update on Sunday. In addition, the artist is expected to push 127K units.

These numbers are further proof that Youngboy continues to boss up with every new release. Even if some older hip-hop fans might not care for his style, it's clear that the youth are feeling his output.

On top of these numbers, Youngboy recently launched a merch collab with the likes of Vlone, which is yet another big win for the rapper.

Let us know what you think of his new album, in the comments below.