The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Today, his engineer and producer Jason "Cheese" Alexander shared some exciting news on Instagram -- the album has been submitted to the label. Alexander shared a photo of a thumb drive in the streets of New York City, presumably near the Atlantic Records offices, where he confirmed that he handed in The Last Slimeto in preparation of its Aug. 5th release date.

"Album hand delivered! You ready??? The Last Slimeto drops in 2 days!!! 08/05," he wrote.

Though the album's tracklist consists of 30 songs in total, YB previously unloaded a 10-song teaser as a sampler. However, even with a few days left until its release, it appears that we won't know the tracklist until the project drops in its entirety.

A few days ago, YB seemingly confirmed he inked a $60M deal with Atlantic Records ahead of the album's release. He also teased that the project will include a surprise feature. It's unclear who that might be but we're curious to hear The Last Slimeto in its entirety.



