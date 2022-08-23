Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.



Per No Jumper, NBA Youngboy's team seemingly threw shade at Khaled for excluding the Louisiana rapper on his upcoming album. A comment appeared on Khaled's post from the Never Broke Again account suggesting that the God Did artist must not like YB.

"Damn he don't got the goat on there 'lil top,'" the comment reads. "He must not like us too."

So far, Khaled hasn't responded to the comment but it seems like his exclusion aligns with claims that NBA Youngboy's been blackballed from the industry. However, Khaled is a man that plays the numbers game and a collab with NBA Youngboy is one way of boosting streams. However, YB also doesn't collaborate too frequently with artists outside of his circle, so it seems like The Last Slimeto artist would be picky about what song he's featured on.

