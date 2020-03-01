After a strong showing in first-week sales, NBA Youngboy's Still Flexin, Still Steppin album has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, officially recording 91,000 equivalent album units. Not surprisingly, streaming accounts for the bulk of sales with 87,000 streaming equivalent units making up the total. It translates to the most-streamed album of the week with 137.3 million on-demand audio streams.

The project becomes the young emcee's 13th chart entry in just over two-and-a-half years. His last visit marked his first No. 1 entry via AI YoungBoy 2 in October of last year.

The project falls second only to K-Pop group BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 which enters with 442,000 total units, largely fueled by 347,000 physical albums sales without any album bundles or redemption sales. The strategy employed by the group included four elaborate collectible CD packages. It's a strategy that propelled the group to three other No. 1 albums and continues to contribute to the success of many other K-Pop acts. Map Of The Soul: 7 is now BTS' fourth No. 1 album in just over one year and nine months.

Future, however, stills hold the record for the fastest sequence of No. 1 albums as his self-titled album went. No. 1 just one year and seven months after his DS2 first went No. 1in 2015. One week after Future bowed in 2017, HNDRXX became his fifth No. 1 the same year.

Catch up on the full Top 10 movements of the week.

Billboard 200 Top 10 (March 1, 2020)

1. Map Of The Soul: 7, BTS

2. Still Flexin Still Steppin, NBA YoungBoy

3. Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne

4. Changes, Justin Bieber

5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

6. Artist 2.0, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

7. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

8. Meet The Woo V.2,Pop Smoke

9. A Love Letter To You 4, Trippie Redd

10. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish