YoungBoy Never Broke Again loves all of his kids equally, but his son Kacey holds an extra special place in his heart. His baby boy with ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell, Kacey has an entire song named after him, which he actually provides some vocals for, called "Kacey Talk." On the track, he sings ad-libs for one of his dad's lyrics.

Fans of the currently incarcerated rapper love any content that has to do with the 21-year-old rapper and his family, and they've been going crazy over a recent video of Jania with Kacey. In the video, which went viral after being posted by The Shade Room, Kacey gives his mother the silent treatment after seemingly not getting his way. While many of the commenters are pointing out Kacey's cute demeanor while ignoring his mom, much of the comments section is filled with people remarking how much the little boy looks like his rapper father.

"He look just like young boy it’s crazy," remarked one of the top commenters. "He got yb eyes," said another. "YB twin," added somebody else.



We've gotten some good looks at Kacey as he grows up and he definitely is YoungBoy's mini-me. Similarly, we published an article on Monday about Ice-T's daughter and how fans were remarking how similar she looks to the rap icon. Read about that here.