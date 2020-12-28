This year, in particular, we could have all used some Christmas giving, even though the holiday season felt rather void of holiday cheer. In any case, YoungBoy Never Broke Again put on his Santa suit and kept the ball rolling in Baton Rouge, gifting his family members with some generous presents.

NBA Youngboy has undergone a few legal battles this year as well as baby mama drama and relationship woes with Yaya Mayweather. Fellow Lousiana rapper Boosie Badazz claims that he could never give NBA advice on how to steer clear of trouble because they are both bosses, and "when you boss up, only person can better you is you."



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Yaya Mayweather, however, who is currently awaiting the birth of her child with YoungBoy, recently shared that she was single on her Instagram story, while answering questions from her followers. Although she did not go into any details about their relationship, she seems to be in better spirits than during her altercation with one of the mother's of NBA's children.

But, despite all the ups and downs, YoungBoy continues to show up for his loved ones. In disbelief at her brother's generosity, Kendria reacted to her brand new car, saying, "Bruh I still can’t believe the gift I got for Christmas. I remember getting dropped off at school we use to have to jump out the window to get out the car because all the doors was broke on the Lemon. Now 2020 Christmas my brother brought me my dream car who would of thought."

We're sure she'll make great use of the new car in the new year. How do you feel about Youngboy Never Broke Again?