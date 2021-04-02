NBA YoungBoy's legal woes have become quite a thrilling saga. The 21-year-old Baton Rouge native, born Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested at the tail end of last month in Los Angeles by federal agents due to an outstanding federal warrant stemming from a previous arrest in his hometown back in September of 2020.

We reported previously that the rapper had been granted a $540,000 bond by a California judge, with the added clause that a Louisiana judge must first approve the release. According to court documents obtained by XXL yesterday (April 1), a Louisiana judge has ruled that Gaulden will remain behind bars until the trial for his recent gun charges begins.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Before the judge from Gaulden's home state ruled that he will be held without bond pending trial, the Magistrate judge in California granted the hitmaker bond that included $540,000 in cash, collateral of two properties worth $1.5 million, drug testing, an ankle monitor and more.



We previously reported that Gaulden had violated his bond terms by skipping out on mandatory testing, which may have contributed to the judge's ruling. The Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana submitted a motion last month to keep the rapper in jail until his trial, deeming him a "risk" and "danger to the community."

Additionally, the State Attorney claimed the California judge's ruling was based more on, "Gaulden’s significant wealth and assets and apparent ability to post bond, despite the recommendation of the United States Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department that the defendant presents a risk of danger and there are no conditions or combination of conditions that can assure the safety of the community."

On March 30th, the Louisiana judge involved in the case revoked his bond, adding the caveat that should new evidence emerge from now until his trial that supports his release, it will be reassessed. Based on the rapper's offenses and criminal history, the judge reasoned, "no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community if the Defendant is allowed bond before trial."

The document continued, "Defendant’s criminal history includes violent crimes, and the crime for which Defendant has been indicted involved possession of a firearm. Defendant attempted to flee during his arrest, which is indicative of a lack of respect for law enforcement and the law. Defendant also has a history of drug use."



At this time, it's unclear when the trial date is set for. We'll keep you updated on further developments.